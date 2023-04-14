Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States

United States
Villa 6 room villa
Toluca, United States
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,364,196
An elegant villa, fully renovated in 2017, in the elite Beverly Hills quarter, offers a stun…
5 room house
West Hollywood, United States
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,452,580
Welcome to this stunning 5 bed 3.5 bath home in prime Beverlywood! This home was extensively…
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Number of floors 40
€ 30,441,600
This is one of the most amazing projects in Miami. The 40-storey building offers only 40 apa…
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
157 m²
Number of floors 21
€ 1,180,735
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 727,445
Welcome to this cozy apartment! This high-floor apartment on a high floor has a modern floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,086,857
Incredibly bright and spacious villa with ocean views, huge panoramic windows in the living …
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
264 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 1,278,461
Buy apartments in the residence of Bella Mare. This skyscraper has 30 sticks of beautiful an…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Arcadia, United States
2 bath
89 m²
€ 140,942
2 room apartment
Miami, United States
223 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 532,870
The modern residence is close to the primary school and the community center. For sale off…
6 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
977 m²
Number of floors 40
€ 24,554,300
This is one of the most amazing projects in Miami. The 40-storey building offers only 40 apa…
Villa 4 room villa
Encino, United States
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
€ 2,404,205
Romantic villa with private pool and beautiful garden. Evening lighting gives so much comfor…
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
210 m²
€ 1,933,250
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all advantages? Welcome to Miami! D…
