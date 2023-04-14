Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Washington
  4. King County
  5. Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Residential properties for sale in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room housein Detroit, United States
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath 95 m²
€ 82,747
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
Housein California, United States
House
California, United States
1 680 m²
€ 21,235,111
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Amazing Mansion A majestic mansion i…
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
122 m² Number of floors 7
€ 331,527
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
1 room apartmentin New York, United States
1 room apartment
New York, United States
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 453,744
Charming apartments with direct access to the bay !!! New York, Manhattan. The apartments…
2 room apartmentin Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
178 m² Number of floors 27
€ 2,488,620
We offer luxury apartments for sale with the breathtaking ocean and beach views in Bal Harbo…
3 room housein Detroit, United States
3 room house
Detroit, United States
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,470
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 3 Beds 1 Bath – price 72000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 850$ / Annu…
3 room apartmentin Miami, United States
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms 576 m²
€ 1,796,661
1 room studio apartmentin Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 37
€ 872,934
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
2 room apartmentin Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
178 m²
€ 2,651,490
They are offered to buy apartments in the Bal harbor with a well-known hotel brand. In Flo…
2 room apartmentin New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 681,070
The sunlight easily penetrates the large windows of this beautiful apartment with two bedroo…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 320 m²
€ 19,766,582
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
4 room apartmentin Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
418 m²
€ 5,046,800
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all the advantages? Welcome to Miam…
