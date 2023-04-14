United States
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in United States
New houses in United States
All new buildings in United States
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in United States
Residential
Apartment in United States
Condo
House in United States
Villa
Land in United States
Luxury Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Commercial
All commercial properties in United States
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in United States
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
United States
Washington
King County
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Residential properties for sale in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath
95 m²
€ 82,747
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
House
California, United States
1 680 m²
€ 21,235,111
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Amazing Mansion A majestic mansion i…
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
122 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 331,527
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
1 room apartment
New York, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 453,744
Charming apartments with direct access to the bay !!! New York, Manhattan. The apartments…
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
178 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 2,488,620
We offer luxury apartments for sale with the breathtaking ocean and beach views in Bal Harbo…
3 room house
Detroit, United States
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 65,470
Invest in Detroit (USA) House 3 Beds 1 Bath – price 72000$ - Rent -> Monthly: 850$ / Annu…
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms
576 m²
€ 1,796,661
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 37
€ 872,934
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
178 m²
€ 2,651,490
They are offered to buy apartments in the Bal harbor with a well-known hotel brand. In Flo…
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 681,070
The sunlight easily penetrates the large windows of this beautiful apartment with two bedroo…
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 320 m²
€ 19,766,582
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
418 m²
€ 5,046,800
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all the advantages? Welcome to Miam…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map