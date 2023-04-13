Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in United States

Union Hill-Novelty Hill
47
Pennsylvania
2
Philadelphia
2
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 103 m²
€ 109,117
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 81 m²
€ 104,570
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 93 m²
€ 118,210
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
3 room townhousein Hollywood, United States
3 room townhouse
Hollywood, United States
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 761 m² 1 Floor
€ 636,514
One of the most available options in the finest complex. Uniqueness of this offer in that an…

Properties features in United States

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir