Pool Residential properties for sale in United States

apartments
351
houses
277
112 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Miami, United States
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms 576 m²
€ 1,810,000
Apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Number of floors 51
€ 3,356,490
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
136 m² Number of floors 22
€ 206,194
If you dream of beautiful apartments with beautiful sea and city views of Miami, you are in …
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
127 m² Number of floors 7
€ 343,656
¡Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! Since the sale and the lease offere…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
174 m²
€ 606,453
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, designed by architect Carlos Ott …
Apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Number of floors 40
€ 30,441,600
This is one of the most amazing projects in Miami. The 40-storey building offers only 40 apa…
4 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
€ 609,436
Buy apartments in condo & ndash; Aventura Marina - in the district of Aventura, Miami, USA …
5 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
5 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
382 m² Number of floors 30
€ 2,341,460
2 room apartmentin Miami, United States
2 room apartment
Miami, United States
223 m² Number of floors 7
€ 532,870
The modern residence is close to the primary school and the community center. For sale off…
3 room apartmentin Miami, United States
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
279 m² Number of floors 7
€ 605,645
The modern residence is located near the elementary school and modern public center. Apartm…
4 room apartmentin Miami, United States
4 room apartment
Miami, United States
281 m² Number of floors 7
€ 849,035
The modern residence is close to the primary school and the community center. For sale off…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
174 m²
€ 590,281
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
174 m²
€ 597,558
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
1 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
1 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
99 m² Number of floors 7
€ 222,285
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
127 m² Number of floors 7
€ 307,269
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
122 m² Number of floors 7
€ 331,527
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
120 m² Number of floors 7
€ 335,570
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
295 m² Number of floors 29
€ 970,325
For sale apartments in one of the most luxurious condominiums in Aventura, Miamis - the USA.…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
295 m² Number of floors 29
€ 1,071,400
For sale apartments in one of the most luxurious condominiums in Aventura, Miamis - the USA.…
5 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
5 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
387 m² Number of floors 29
€ 1,439,315
For sale apartments in one of the most luxurious condominiums in Aventura, Miamis - the USA.…
1 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
1 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
72 m²
€ 238,538
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
144 m²
€ 386,512
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
227 m²
€ 818,394
Buy an apartment in the Altantic III condominium in Miami, the United States. The residenc…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
253 m²
€ 891,105
Buy an apartment in the Altantic III condominium in Miami, the United States. The residenc…
4 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
316 m²
€ 1,094,625
Buy an apartment in the Altantic III condominium in Miami, the United States. The residenc…
4 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
382 m² Number of floors 30
€ 2,819,766
Buy apartments in the residence of Bella Mare. This skyscraper has 30 sticks of beautiful an…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
160 m²
€ 544,995
Buy apartments in the condominium - Aventura Marina - in the Aventura district, Miami, the …
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
173 m²
€ 577,362
Buy apartments in the condominium - Aventura Marina - in the district of Aventura, Miami, …
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
213 m²
€ 693,556
Buy apartments in the condominium - Aventura Marina - in the district of Aventura, Miami, …
1 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
1 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
75 m²
€ 221,603
Buy an apartment in the Altantic III condominium in Miami, the United States. The residenc…

