Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. American Samoa
  4. Philadelphia County
  5. Philadelphia
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Philadelphia, United States

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 81 m²
€ 104,782
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 93 m²
€ 118,450
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…

Properties features in Philadelphia, United States

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir