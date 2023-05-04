United States
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in United States
Condo
House in United States
Villa
Land in United States
Luxury Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Commercial
All commercial properties in United States
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in United States
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
United States
American Samoa
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Pennsylvania, United States
Townhouse
Clear all
2 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
81 m²
€ 104,442
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
93 m²
€ 118,065
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
Properties features in Pennsylvania, United States
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map