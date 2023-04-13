Residential properties for sale in United States

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Calabash, United States
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 209 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,027
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
Condo 5 bedroomsin Miami-Dade County, United States
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath 735 m² 53/57 Floor
€ 11,366,325
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 roomsin Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 75
€ 1,061,978
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…
4 room housein Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 317 m²
€ 772,819
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
3 room housein Dallas, United States
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath 255 m²
€ 717,442
Stunning new construction by Mustique Development in prime M-Street location and attends Moc…
5 room housein Miami, United States
5 room house
Miami, United States
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 3,346,246
Fantastic new construction house with 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths 2 half baths. Porcelain tile floo…

