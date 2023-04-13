United States
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in United States
New houses in United States
All new buildings in United States
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in United States
Residential
Apartment in United States
Condo
House in United States
Villa
Land in United States
Luxury Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Commercial
All commercial properties in United States
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in United States
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
United States
Residential properties for sale in United States
apartments
351
houses
277
New building
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
209 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,027
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath
735 m²
53/57 Floor
€ 11,366,325
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 75
€ 1,061,978
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
317 m²
€ 772,819
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath
255 m²
€ 717,442
Stunning new construction by Mustique Development in prime M-Street location and attends Moc…
5 room house
Miami, United States
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 3,346,246
Fantastic new construction house with 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths 2 half baths. Porcelain tile floo…
Regions with properties for sale
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Florida
Texas
Dallas
Miami
Detroit
Michigan
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Elfers
Manhattan Community Board 1
New York
Palm Harbor
Properties features in United States
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map