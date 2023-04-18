Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Miami, United States

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
400 m² Number of floors 48
€ 3,644,924
A modern building on the coast of Miami - a design created by the world famous architect - C…
2 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
127 m² Number of floors 7
€ 308,954
Miami is a perfect place for life, vacation and work! For sale and has offered rental beau…
2 room apartmentin New York, United States
2 room apartment
New York, United States
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 686,521
Very nice apartment in New York. They can live by themselves or rent out, earning income. …
1 room apartmentin Broward, United States
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 19/22 Floor
€ 182,798
An unforgettable view from the terrace of this apartment! 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 s…
5 room apartmentin Miami, United States
5 room apartment
Miami, United States
6 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 2,009,217
Spacious, Move-In Condition home in Key Biscayne is the perfect place to entertain or relax …
4 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
231 m² Number of floors 48
€ 3,644,924
A modern building on the coast of Miami - a design created by the world famous architect - C…
3 room apartmentin Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
355 m²
€ 3,355,697
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
3 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
180 m² Number of floors 48
€ 2,030,862
A modern building on the coast of Miami - a design created by the world famous architect - C…
4 room apartmentin Miami-Dade County, United States
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
255 m² Number of floors 51
€ 1,698,013
If you are looking for a chance to surround yourself with an atmosphere of wealth and splen…
Villa 4 room villain Los Angeles County, United States
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,193,695
Elegant white villa with private pool, beautiful terrace with dining furniture. Large slidin…
2 room apartmentin Broward, United States
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 10/15 Floor
€ 246,232
Bright apartment in Miami with beautiful views. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 additional…
4 room apartmentin Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
355 m²
€ 2,781,955
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…

