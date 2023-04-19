Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. American Samoa
  4. Monmouth
  5. Manhattan Community Board 1
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 37
€ 874,706
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…

Properties features in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir