Residential properties for sale in Dallas County, United States

4 room housein Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath 339 m²
€ 933,129
Situated on historic Lakewood Blvd the 4-bed and 5-bath house retains the architectural char…
3 room housein Dallas, United States
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath 267 m²
€ 468,841
Just 4 miles to Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the city's largest hospitals, this…
2 room apartmentin Dallas, United States
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
3 bath 251 m²
€ 796,574
Coveted Renovated B Plan with white marble floors, walls of windows, extra square footage &a…
4 room housein Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 412 m²
€ 909,460
Stunning home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This home offers a refreshing layout with…
6 room housein Dallas, United States
6 room house
Dallas, United States
7 bath 673 m²
€ 1,592,237
Prestigious '08 custom build in Preston Hollow area of Dallas.Feels like living in an It…
4 room housein Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath 760 m²
€ 3,549,533
Elegant and stylish, this exquisitely-appointed home is a rarity combining luxury and locati…
5 room housein Dallas, United States
5 room house
Dallas, United States
6 bath 626 m²
€ 2,092,941
Situated in the fairway of prestigious Preston Hollow, this gorgeous home has been extensive…
4 room housein Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 317 m²
€ 773,723
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
1 room apartmentin Dallas, United States
1 room apartment
Dallas, United States
1 bath
€ 473,392
1BR, 1.5BA end unit at The House condos facing Victory Park. End unit balcony gives owner Vi…
3 room housein Dallas, United States
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath 255 m²
€ 718,282
Stunning new construction by Mustique Development in prime M-Street location and attends Moc…
2 room apartmentin Dallas, United States
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
2 bath 193 m²
€ 710,089
Luxury living at the Mayfair centrally located near Turtle Creek at Lee Park. A rare expansi…

