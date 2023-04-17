United States
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in United States
New houses in United States
All new buildings in United States
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in United States
Residential
Apartment in United States
Condo
House in United States
Villa
Land in United States
Luxury Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Commercial
All commercial properties in United States
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in United States
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
United States
American Samoa
Dallas County
Residential properties for sale in Dallas County, United States
Dallas
11
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath
339 m²
€ 933,129
Situated on historic Lakewood Blvd the 4-bed and 5-bath house retains the architectural char…
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath
267 m²
€ 468,841
Just 4 miles to Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the city's largest hospitals, this…
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
3 bath
251 m²
€ 796,574
Coveted Renovated B Plan with white marble floors, walls of windows, extra square footage &a…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
412 m²
€ 909,460
Stunning home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This home offers a refreshing layout with…
6 room house
Dallas, United States
7 bath
673 m²
€ 1,592,237
Prestigious '08 custom build in Preston Hollow area of Dallas.Feels like living in an It…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath
760 m²
€ 3,549,533
Elegant and stylish, this exquisitely-appointed home is a rarity combining luxury and locati…
5 room house
Dallas, United States
6 bath
626 m²
€ 2,092,941
Situated in the fairway of prestigious Preston Hollow, this gorgeous home has been extensive…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
317 m²
€ 773,723
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
1 room apartment
Dallas, United States
1 bath
€ 473,392
1BR, 1.5BA end unit at The House condos facing Victory Park. End unit balcony gives owner Vi…
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath
255 m²
€ 718,282
Stunning new construction by Mustique Development in prime M-Street location and attends Moc…
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
2 bath
193 m²
€ 710,089
Luxury living at the Mayfair centrally located near Turtle Creek at Lee Park. A rare expansi…
Properties features in Dallas County, United States
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map