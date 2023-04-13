Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Condos

Pool Condos for sale in United States

Florida
3
Elfers
1
Miami
1
Palm Harbor
1
Condo To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 1 roomin Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1 Number of rooms
€ 409,188
TAX FREE program.full amenities spectacular BUILDING
Condo 1 roomin Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 2 Floor
€ 453,744
Spacious, Remodeled, Bright and Quiet. You will love this huge 1 bedroom, 2 baths with a ver…

Properties features in United States

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir