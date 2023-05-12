United States
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in California, United States
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9
4
343 m²
€ 658,896
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
5 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
6
4
€ 4,146,737
This iconic building in the heart of Pacific Heights is situated on a flat block of Vallejo …
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
5
4
2
€ 2,103,152
Incredibly bright and spacious villa with ocean views, huge panoramic windows in the living …
5 room house
West Hollywood, United States
5
2
2
€ 2,471,730
Welcome to this stunning 5 bed 3.5 bath home in prime Beverlywood! This home was extensively…
Villa Villa
California, United States
672 m²
€ 8,718,354
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
Villa Villa
California, United States
910 m²
€ 14,268,792
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
4 room house
Los Angeles County, United States
7
4
2
€ 2,652,995
Contemporary family home beautifully updated sits on one of the best streets in Westwood Hil…
Villa 4 room villa
Encino, United States
7
5
2
€ 3,114,864
Beautiful contemporary remodeled house in a luxurious gated community of Bel Air Crest. Rece…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
7
4
412 m²
€ 915,490
Stunning home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This home offers a refreshing layout with…
Villa Villa
California, United States
€ 21,400,918
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
Villa Villa
California, United States
800 m²
€ 7,171,169
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
3 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
4
2
€ 2,286,433
Located in Union Terrace atop Russian Hill, with beautiful landscaping and classic Mediterra…
