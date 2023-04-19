Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. American Samoa
  4. Brunswick County

Residential properties for sale in Brunswick County, United States

2 properties total found
3 room housein Calabash, United States
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 209 m² Number of floors 2
€ 501,042
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
4 room housein Calabash, United States
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 343 m²
€ 655,118
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…

Properties features in Brunswick County, United States

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir