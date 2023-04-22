United States
Realting.com
United States
American Samoa
Broward
Residential properties for sale in Broward, United States
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23/26 Floor
€ 279,367
Amazing ocean views! Lovely apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Living area 71 sq.…
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
19/22 Floor
€ 179,967
An unforgettable view from the terrace of this apartment! 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 s…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/10 Floor
€ 188,348
Panoramic apartment with a spacious loggia in Miami. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Liv…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
11/27 Floor
€ 189,249
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace with beautiful views. 11th fl…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/12 Floor
€ 232,596
Spacious apartment of 158 sq.m. with stunning views! 2 bedrooms, 2 full rooms, living roo…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
10/15 Floor
€ 242,419
Bright apartment in Miami with beautiful views. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 additional…
