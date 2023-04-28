Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in American Samoa, United States

61 property total found
3 room apartment in Miami, United States
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms 576 m²
€ 1,810,000
Apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Number of floors 51
€ 3,356,490
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
174 m²
€ 606,453
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, designed by architect Carlos Ott …
Apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
Apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
Number of floors 40
€ 30,441,600
This is one of the most amazing projects in Miami. The 40-storey building offers only 40 apa…
2 room apartment in Miami, United States
2 room apartment
Miami, United States
223 m² Number of floors 7
€ 532,870
The modern residence is close to the primary school and the community center. For sale off…
3 room apartment in Miami, United States
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
279 m² Number of floors 7
€ 605,645
The modern residence is located near the elementary school and modern public center. Apartm…
4 room apartment in Miami, United States
4 room apartment
Miami, United States
281 m² Number of floors 7
€ 849,035
The modern residence is close to the primary school and the community center. For sale off…
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
174 m²
€ 597,558
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
3 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
174 m²
€ 590,281
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
2 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
2 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
144 m²
€ 386,512
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
1 room apartment in Miami-Dade County, United States
1 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
72 m²
€ 238,538
The residential complex is located in the Aventura area, which is designed by architect Ca…
3 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
307 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,870,820
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, whe…
3 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
307 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,830,600
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, whe…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
235 m² Number of floors 20
€ 971,057
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, wher…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
165 m² Number of floors 21
€ 1,001,589
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
157 m² Number of floors 21
€ 1,180,735
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
3 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
157 m² Number of floors 21
€ 936,445
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
235 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,133,856
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, wher…
4 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
180 m² Number of floors 21
€ 1,217,379
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
3 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
307 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,627,400
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, wher…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
157 m² Number of floors 21
€ 814,199
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
4 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
418 m²
€ 5,046,800
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all the advantages? Welcome to Miam…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
129 m² Number of floors 21
€ 795,473
The residence not only offers apartments in the Miami condominium, but the selection lifesty…
4 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
355 m²
€ 3,174,990
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
4 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
355 m²
€ 2,766,786
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
4 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
271 m²
€ 1,952,786
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
3 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
355 m²
€ 3,337,400
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
4 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
271 m²
€ 2,584,450
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
2 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
201 m²
€ 1,933,250
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all advantages? Welcome to Miami! D…
3 room apartment in Bal Harbour Village, United States
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
210 m²
€ 1,933,250
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all advantages? Welcome to Miami! D…

