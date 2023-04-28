Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in American Samoa, United States

20 properties total found
2 room house in Detroit, United States
2 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath 66 m²
€ 82,491
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
3 room townhouse in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 81 m²
€ 104,246
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhouse in Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 93 m²
€ 117,844
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
3 room house in Calabash, United States
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 209 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,479
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
4 room house in Calabash, United States
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 343 m²
€ 651,767
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
3 room house in Detroit, United States
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath 170 m²
€ 126,909
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
4 room house in Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath 339 m²
€ 929,153
Situated on historic Lakewood Blvd the 4-bed and 5-bath house retains the architectural char…
3 room house in Dallas, United States
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath 267 m²
€ 466,843
Just 4 miles to Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the city's largest hospitals, this…
4 room house in Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 412 m²
€ 905,585
Stunning home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This home offers a refreshing layout with…
6 room house in Dallas, United States
6 room house
Dallas, United States
7 bath 673 m²
€ 1,585,453
Prestigious '08 custom build in Preston Hollow area of Dallas.Feels like living in an It…
4 room house in Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath 760 m²
€ 3,534,408
Elegant and stylish, this exquisitely-appointed home is a rarity combining luxury and locati…
5 room house in Dallas, United States
5 room house
Dallas, United States
6 bath 626 m²
€ 2,084,023
Situated in the fairway of prestigious Preston Hollow, this gorgeous home has been extensive…
4 room house in Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 317 m²
€ 770,427
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
3 room house in Dallas, United States
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath 255 m²
€ 715,221
Stunning new construction by Mustique Development in prime M-Street location and attends Moc…
3 room house in Harris County, United States
3 room house
Harris County, United States
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 557 m²
€ 2,080,397
An oasis in the city! This River Oaks home features an impressive atrium entry, open floor p…
5 room house in Harris County, United States
5 room house
Harris County, United States
4 bath 408 m²
€ 480,350
Here is your opportunity to own a luxury home in a gated community. As you step into this am…
3 room house in Harris County, United States
3 room house
Harris County, United States
3 bath 228 m²
€ 734,258
The best of everything awaits you at this superb home located inside of the private gated en…
6 room house in Harris County, United States
6 room house
Harris County, United States
7 bath 2 475 m²
€ 26,741,485
The quintessence of a classic country estate, designed with exceptional quality and inspired…
8 room house in Harris County, United States
8 room house
Harris County, United States
8 bath 2 453 m²
€ 27,194,730
A royal chic house with a magnificent landscaped garden is located in the USA, in the state …
4 room house in Harris County, United States
4 room house
Harris County, United States
4 bath 1 380 m²
€ 24,928,503
Stylish design house in lush greenery, next to a lake and a nature reserve. 2011 built. …

