United States
United States
American Samoa
Condos
Seaview Condos for Sale in American Samoa, United States
Florida
3
Elfers
1
Miami
1
Palm Harbor
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services.
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
178 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 2,610,908
We offer luxury apartments for sale with the breathtaking ocean and beach views in Bal Harbo…
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
255 m²
Number of floors 51
€ 1,688,755
If you are looking for a chance to surround yourself with an atmosphere of wealth and splen…
Villa 4 room villa
Malibu, United States
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 2,442,993
This is an impressive mountain estate in Malibu overlooking the ocean and with a swimming po…
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
Number of floors 27
€ 1,055,336
We offer luxury apartments for sale with the breathtaking ocean and beach views in Bal Harbo…
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 725,193
Welcome to this cozy apartment! This high-floor apartment on a high floor has a modern floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Los Angeles County, United States
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,080,397
Incredibly bright and spacious villa with ocean views, huge panoramic windows in the living …
Villa 4 room villa
West Hollywood, United States
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,812,076
Spectacular crest top property with views of the ocean, city lights & the Hollywood Sign. Pr…
3 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
264 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 1,278,461
Buy apartments in the residence of Bella Mare. This skyscraper has 30 sticks of beautiful an…
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
209 m²
€ 2,084,096
Do you want to live in a sunny city, enjoy life and take all advantages? Welcome to Miami! D…
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
154 m²
€ 1,756,765
They are offered to buy apartments in the Bal harbor with a well-known hotel brand. In Flo…
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
307 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 1,627,400
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, wher…
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
279 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 605,645
The modern residence is located near the elementary school and modern public center. Apartm…
Properties features in American Samoa, United States
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
