United States
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in United States
Condo
House in United States
Villa
Land in United States
Luxury Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Commercial
All commercial properties in United States
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in United States
Find an Agent in United States
Real estate agencies in United States
Agents in United States
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in United States
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
United States
American Samoa
Residential properties for sale in American Samoa, United States
Florida
72
Texas
17
Dallas
11
Miami
7
Detroit
2
Michigan
2
North Carolina
2
Pennsylvania
2
Philadelphia
2
Elfers
1
Manhattan Community Board 1
1
New York
1
Palm Harbor
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
96 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms
576 m²
€ 1,810,000
Condo 2 bedrooms
Beacon Square, United States
1 bath
91 m²
€ 99,714
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
2 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath
66 m²
€ 82,491
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
81 m²
€ 104,246
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath
93 m²
€ 117,844
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
209 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 498,479
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
343 m²
€ 651,767
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath
735 m²
53/57 Floor
€ 11,331,138
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 75
€ 1,058,691
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath
170 m²
€ 126,909
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath
339 m²
€ 929,153
Situated on historic Lakewood Blvd the 4-bed and 5-bath house retains the architectural char…
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath
267 m²
€ 466,843
Just 4 miles to Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the city's largest hospitals, this…
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
3 bath
251 m²
€ 793,180
Coveted Renovated B Plan with white marble floors, walls of windows, extra square footage &a…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
412 m²
€ 905,585
Stunning home located in beautiful Preston Hollow. This home offers a refreshing layout with…
6 room house
Dallas, United States
7 bath
673 m²
€ 1,585,453
Prestigious '08 custom build in Preston Hollow area of Dallas.Feels like living in an It…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath
760 m²
€ 3,534,408
Elegant and stylish, this exquisitely-appointed home is a rarity combining luxury and locati…
5 room house
Dallas, United States
6 bath
626 m²
€ 2,084,023
Situated in the fairway of prestigious Preston Hollow, this gorgeous home has been extensive…
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
317 m²
€ 770,427
Fabulous contemporary like new home featuring open and bright floorplan, clean lines, smooth…
1 room apartment
Dallas, United States
1 bath
€ 471,375
1BR, 1.5BA end unit at The House condos facing Victory Park. End unit balcony gives owner Vi…
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath
255 m²
€ 715,221
Stunning new construction by Mustique Development in prime M-Street location and attends Moc…
2 room apartment
Dallas, United States
2 bath
193 m²
€ 707,063
Luxury living at the Mayfair centrally located near Turtle Creek at Lee Park. A rare expansi…
3 room house
Harris County, United States
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
557 m²
€ 2,080,397
An oasis in the city! This River Oaks home features an impressive atrium entry, open floor p…
5 room house
Harris County, United States
4 bath
408 m²
€ 480,350
Here is your opportunity to own a luxury home in a gated community. As you step into this am…
3 room house
Harris County, United States
3 bath
228 m²
€ 734,258
The best of everything awaits you at this superb home located inside of the private gated en…
6 room house
Harris County, United States
7 bath
2 475 m²
€ 26,741,485
The quintessence of a classic country estate, designed with exceptional quality and inspired…
8 room house
Harris County, United States
8 bath
2 453 m²
€ 27,194,730
A royal chic house with a magnificent landscaped garden is located in the USA, in the state …
4 room house
Harris County, United States
4 bath
1 380 m²
€ 24,928,503
Stylish design house in lush greenery, next to a lake and a nature reserve. 2011 built. …
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23/26 Floor
€ 281,012
Amazing ocean views! Lovely apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Living area 71 sq.…
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
19/22 Floor
€ 181,026
An unforgettable view from the terrace of this apartment! 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 s…
2 room apartment
Broward, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/10 Floor
€ 189,457
Panoramic apartment with a spacious loggia in Miami. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Liv…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in American Samoa, United States
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map