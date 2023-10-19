UAE
Realting.com
Residential
United Kingdom
England
Apartments
Apartments for sale in England, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
3
79 m²
The complex is located in Hackney, the most coveted area of London, where the city’s energy …
€1,52M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
77 m²
The residential complex is located in the very center of London, a 5-minute walk from the Do…
€1,88M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
3
80 m²
The complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden Flower Garden…
€1,43M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
3
79 m²
Residential complex in the Hackney area. The area is a hot spot of culture and trade. It was…
€1,45M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
London, United Kingdom
3
77 m²
The complex is located between the prestigious Marylebon district with its boutiques and fas…
€2,55M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
3
65 m²
The complex is located in the Hokston area, surrounded by independent galleries, trendy inte…
€1,24M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
69 m²
The residential complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden F…
€1,15M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
63 m²
Apartment in a skyscraper near London City Airport, there is a Jubilee metro line, two Dockl…
€975,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
52 m²
The hotel is located in the very center of East London, on the promenade of the Lee River. A…
€555,100
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
2
51 m²
Apartment in central western London, between Hyde Park and Wormwood Scrubbs Park. Westfield …
€873,300
Recommend
1 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
2
51 m²
The complex is in close proximity to central London, a 5-minute walk from Borough Metro Stat…
€895,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
5
359 m²
The most coveted embankment of London.The residential complex is located on the busy South B…
€18,91M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
4
117 m²
Canary Worf — is a fantastic place that can be called home. A residential skyscraper combini…
€1,98M
Recommend
1 room apartment with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
2
61 m²
Flickering towers rise on 68 floors. Amenities: 24-hour concierge services Quay Club Gym 20…
€1,08M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
1
49 m²
Chic apartments on the promenade designed by Versace in Nine Knights, London.The complex has…
€825,000
Recommend
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with garage, in city center
London, United Kingdom
1
1
54 m²
360 new private residential apartments 8,010 square feet of communal gardens Children…
€1,68M
Recommend
Multilevel apartments
Sunbury-on-Thames, United Kingdom
Freehold building of 33 carefully- considered 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. All apartments are…
€15,63M
Recommend
Property types in England
1 BHK
2 BHK
Properties features in England, United Kingdom
cheap
luxury
Look for
