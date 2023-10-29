Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in England, United Kingdom

London
16
17 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
The complex is located in Hackney, the most coveted area of London, where the city’s energy …
€1,52M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
The residential complex is located in the very center of London, a 5-minute walk from the Do…
€1,88M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
The complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden Flower Garden…
€1,43M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Residential complex in the Hackney area. The area is a hot spot of culture and trade. It was…
€1,45M
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
The complex is located between the prestigious Marylebon district with its boutiques and fas…
€2,55M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
The complex is located in the Hokston area, surrounded by independent galleries, trendy inte…
€1,24M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
The residential complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden F…
€1,15M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Apartment in a skyscraper near London City Airport, there is a Jubilee metro line, two Dockl…
€975,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
The hotel is located in the very center of East London, on the promenade of the Lee River. A…
€555,100
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Apartment in central western London, between Hyde Park and Wormwood Scrubbs Park. Westfield …
€873,300
1 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
The complex is in close proximity to central London, a 5-minute walk from Borough Metro Stat…
€895,500
4 room apartment with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 5
Area 359 m²
The most coveted embankment of London.The residential complex is located on the busy South B…
€18,91M
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Canary Worf — is a fantastic place that can be called home. A residential skyscraper combini…
€1,98M
1 room apartment with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Flickering towers rise on 68 floors. Amenities: 24-hour concierge services Quay Club Gym 20…
€1,08M
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Chic apartments on the promenade designed by Versace in Nine Knights, London.The complex has…
€825,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with garage, in city center in London, United Kingdom
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with garage, in city center
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
360 new private residential apartments 8,010 square feet of communal gardens Children…
€1,68M
Multilevel apartments in Sunbury-on-Thames, United Kingdom
Multilevel apartments
Sunbury-on-Thames, United Kingdom
Freehold building of 33 carefully- considered 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. All apartments are…
€15,58M

Property types in England

apartments

Properties features in England, United Kingdom

cheap
luxury
