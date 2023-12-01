Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in East Midlands Airport, United Kingdom

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 room apartment with Investment, with Investments, for passive income in Nottingham, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with Investment, with Investments, for passive income
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing a superior collection of individually designed one and two bedroom apartments lo…
€114,030
1 room apartment with parking, with Investments, with studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with parking, with Investments, with studio
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing a superior collection of individually designed one and two bedroom apartments lo…
€105,579
2 room apartment with parking, with rent, with Investments in Nottingham, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with parking, with rent, with Investments
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
Introducing a superior collection of individually designed one and two bedroom apartments lo…
€126,696
Properties features in East Midlands Airport, United Kingdom

cheap
luxury
