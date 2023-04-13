Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in UAE

Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 915 m²
€ 740,323
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 9 567 m²
€ 6,400,451
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 8 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,466,395
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 180 m²
€ 718,039
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 150 m²
€ 878,731
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 6 600 m²
€ 2,844,672
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 760 m²
€ 742,551
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom …
Villa 5 room villain Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Qatah, UAE
5 Number of rooms 7 bath 10 000 m²
€ 693,276
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
Villa 2 room villain Basateen Taey, UAE
Villa 2 room villa
Basateen Taey, UAE
2 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 504 m²
€ 259,980
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 339 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 631,379
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 799 m² Number of floors 2
€ 618,752
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 705 m²
€ 1,609,398
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 700 m²
€ 1,163,718
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you eve…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 237 m²
€ 1,296,875
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…

