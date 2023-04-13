Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in UAE

Dubai
172
Sharjah Emirate
52
Sharjah
25
Abu Dhabi
18
Abu Dhabi Emirate
18
Ras al-Khaimah
3
The Centro
3
Umm al-Quwain
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain UAE, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
UAE, UAE
7 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 874 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,434,543
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
Villa 6 room villain Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
Villa 5 room villain UAE, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
UAE, UAE
6 bath 526 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,001,690
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
Villa 4 room villain Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villain Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath 1 068 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villain Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villain Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath 1 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villain UAE, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
UAE, UAE
5 Number of rooms 8 bath 746 m² Number of floors 2
€ 6,153,600
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 323,558
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
Villa Villain Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,642
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 439 m²
€ 1,150,936
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,150,936
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,319,188
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 460 m²
€ 1,126,092
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 445 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,170,239
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 422,345
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 703 m²
€ 1,180,308
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai marketHandover will be in Jul 202150% D…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 780 m²
€ 641,035
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE | Best offer | 0% Agent feeBest Hot Offer!!! The Sea Villas a one-of-…
Villa 5 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 340 m²
€ 991,114
Al Wasayef Real Estate offering 5 Bedrooms Villa, all masters room layout. w/ a unique archi…
Villa 2 room villain Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 550 m²
€ 445,432
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 799 m² Number of floors 2
€ 618,752
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 773 m²
€ 668,519
The Ajmal Makan residential compound in Sharjah waterfronts is the first residential resort …
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 705 m²
€ 1,609,398
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 700 m²
€ 1,163,718
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you eve…

Properties features in UAE

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir