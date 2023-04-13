UAE
353
Realting.com
UAE
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in UAE
Dubai
172
Sharjah Emirate
52
Sharjah
25
Abu Dhabi
18
Abu Dhabi Emirate
18
Ras al-Khaimah
3
The Centro
3
Umm al-Quwain
3
Ajman
2
Ajman Emirate
2
Deira
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 6 room villa
UAE, UAE
7 Number of rooms
8 bath
1 874 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 15,434,543
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
720 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
Villa 5 room villa
UAE, UAE
6 bath
526 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,001,690
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath
1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath
1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa
UAE, UAE
5 Number of rooms
8 bath
746 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 6,153,600
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 323,558
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
Villa Villa
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 137,642
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
439 m²
€ 1,150,936
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 1,150,936
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,319,188
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
460 m²
€ 1,126,092
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
445 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,170,239
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
212 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 422,345
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
3 703 m²
€ 1,180,308
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai marketHandover will be in Jul 202150% D…
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 780 m²
€ 641,035
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE | Best offer | 0% Agent feeBest Hot Offer!!! The Sea Villas a one-of-…
Villa 5 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
3 340 m²
€ 991,114
Al Wasayef Real Estate offering 5 Bedrooms Villa, all masters room layout. w/ a unique archi…
Villa 2 room villa
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 550 m²
€ 445,432
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 618,752
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 773 m²
€ 668,519
The Ajmal Makan residential compound in Sharjah waterfronts is the first residential resort …
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
4 705 m²
€ 1,609,398
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
3 700 m²
€ 1,163,718
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you eve…
