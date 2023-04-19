UAE
Umm al-Quwain
Realting.com
UAE
Umm al-Quwain
Villas
Villas for sale in Umm al-Quwain, UAE
Umm Al Quwain
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
6 bath
2 663 m²
€ 673,005
Nature, charm and creativity genius. That's what the "Sun Island Villas" represents. The Vil…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
7 bath
3 326 m²
€ 1,620,196
"Sun Island Villas" an incredible collection of eight beautifully designed islands. The Vill…
Villa 5 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
7 bath
3 326 m²
€ 940,960
"Sun Island Villas" an incredible collection of eight beautifully designed islands. The Vill…
Villa 4 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 780 m²
€ 645,336
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE | Best offer | 0% Agent feeBest Hot Offer!!! The Sea Villas a one-of-…
Villa 5 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
3 340 m²
€ 997,764
Al Wasayef Real Estate offering 5 Bedrooms Villa, all masters room layout. w/ a unique archi…
Villa 4 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 622,903
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
Villa 4 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 773 m²
€ 673,005
The Ajmal Makan residential compound in Sharjah waterfronts is the first residential resort …
