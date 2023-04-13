UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in UAE
Dubai
137
Sharjah Emirate
30
Sharjah
15
Abu Dhabi
10
Abu Dhabi Emirate
10
Ras al-Khaimah
2
Ajman
1
Ajman Emirate
1
Townhouse
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
212 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 581,353
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
625 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
206 m²
€ 453,785
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Valley & nbsp; & mdash…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
195 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 305,989
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Tal & nbsp; and mdash;…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
675 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,808,412
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
311 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 637,957
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
211 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 432,236
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
192 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 388,418
