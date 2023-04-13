Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in UAE

Dubai
137
Sharjah Emirate
30
Sharjah
15
Abu Dhabi
10
Abu Dhabi Emirate
10
Ras al-Khaimah
2
Ajman
1
Ajman Emirate
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 581,353
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 625 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m²
€ 453,785
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Valley & nbsp; & mdash…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 305,989
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Tal & nbsp; and mdash;…
Townhouse 7 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 675 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,808,412
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 311 m² Number of floors 3
€ 637,957
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 211 m² Number of floors 2
€ 432,236
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 192 m² Number of floors 2
€ 388,418

Properties features in UAE

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir