Mountain View Studios for Sale in UAE

7 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 156,227
STUDIO IN MAG CITY & mdash; DUBA DUBAMAG CITY & nbsp; & mdash; top-level residential complex…
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 177,418
COOPERATION AHAD RESIDENCE IN THE FUBA CENTERAhmad Residences & nbsp; & mdash; This is a 30-…
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 241,772
The podium in the center shoots the Burj of ClIFUD the sterling of Omniyat & nbsp; & mdash; …
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² Number of floors 1
€ 127,644
Azizi Riviera & nbsp; & mdash; This is a new large-scale residential complex on the banks of…
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 220,053
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ce…
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 233,782
Berkeley Place & nbsp; from & nbsp; Ellington & nbsp; is an elegant 12-story building that i…
1 room studio apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 190,323
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ce…

