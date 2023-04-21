Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Studios

Lakefront Studios for sale in UAE

Dubai
8
Ajman Emirate
2
Abu Dhabi
1
Abu Dhabi Emirate
1
Ajman
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 20/28 Floor
€ 197,848
Location: JLT (Jumeirah Lakes Towers) 安completion: 2023 Payment plan: 50% in the cons…

Properties features in UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir