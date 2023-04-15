UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Sharjah Emirate
Villas
Villas for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Sharjah
25
Villa
52 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
3 540 m²
€ 902,211
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
4 145 m²
€ 902,211
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath
6 474 m²
€ 1,562,623
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
8 829 m²
€ 2,039,110
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
15 489 m²
€ 5,064,300
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
18 027 m²
€ 5,996,920
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
7 bath
9 000 m²
€ 931,884
Al Hooshi modern villas consists of two adjacent villas built on one plot, each with its own…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,201,640
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,190,605
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,202,866
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,210,468
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath
4 175 m²
€ 776,897
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath
4 701 m²
€ 980,931
Sendian Villas at Masaar community is a new development by Arada Developer that offers uniqu…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
5 982 m²
€ 1,169,333
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 478 m²
€ 1,294,163
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 2 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 884 m²
€ 340,647
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 bath
3 263 m²
€ 587,087
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 2 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 841 m²
€ 318,575
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Villa 3 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
4 bath
2 314 m²
€ 420,597
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Villa 3 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
4 bath
2 368 m²
€ 423,049
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
7 bath
5 075 m²
€ 973,381
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 bath
3 876 m²
€ 777,142
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 bath
2 852 m²
€ 492,672
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
659 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,830,723
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
Villa 2 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 765 m²
€ 306,296
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 bath
2 906 m²
€ 495,125
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 3 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
4 bath
2 335 m²
€ 421,800
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 bath
2 873 m²
€ 493,899
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
7 bath
5 113 m²
€ 975,834
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
6 bath
3 929 m²
€ 779,595
Hayyan Villas at Barashi are a number of elegant properties for sale in Sharjah, offering th…
