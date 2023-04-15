UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Sharjah Emirate
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Sharjah
15
Townhouse
Clear all
30 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
3 156 m²
€ 788,178
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 661 m²
€ 642,510
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 349 m²
€ 590,275
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 348 m²
€ 567,714
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 bath
1 965 m²
€ 415,915
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 591 m²
€ 460,792
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
1 962 m²
€ 343,081
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 352 m²
€ 466,923
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
2 652 m²
€ 484,335
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
3 153 m²
€ 605,479
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
2 652 m²
€ 478,204
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
1 962 m²
€ 336,950
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath
4 175 m²
€ 797,006
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 352 m²
€ 461,283
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 691 m²
€ 524,553
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
269 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,028,864
Located just outside Abu Dhabi between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island offers …
3 room townhouse
Sharjah, UAE
4 bath
2 335 m²
€ 421,800
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah, UAE
4 bath
2 314 m²
€ 420,597
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
5 bath
2 852 m²
€ 492,672
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
5 bath
2 873 m²
€ 493,899
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
5 bath
2 906 m²
€ 495,125
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah, UAE
4 bath
2 368 m²
€ 423,026
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
2 002 m²
€ 343,099
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 884 m²
€ 340,628
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 959 m²
€ 340,628
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 841 m²
€ 325,932
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 884 m²
€ 330,837
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 798 m²
€ 318,575
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 841 m²
€ 318,575
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, UAE
3 bath
1 765 m²
€ 306,312
Hayyan Townhouse at Barashi Sharjah presents access to a premium lifestyle that is exclusive…
