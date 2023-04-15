Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 410,000
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 379 m²
€ 92,944
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
Villa 5 room villain Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Qatah, UAE
5 Number of rooms 7 bath 10 000 m²
€ 686,651
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 695 m²
€ 135,124
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
Villa 2 room villain Basateen Taey, UAE
Villa 2 room villa
Basateen Taey, UAE
2 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 504 m²
€ 257,495
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 328 m²
€ 262,155
Al Wasayef Real Estate is thrilled to bring you Binghatti Avenue by Binghatti Developers in …
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 679 m²
€ 131,936
Al Wasayef pleased to offer you the splendid off[plan project in Bur Dubai , Binghatti Avenu…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 799 m² Number of floors 2
€ 612,839
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…

