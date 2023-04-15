Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Sharjah
59
Khor Fakkan
1
8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 410,000
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 321 m²
€ 98,339
GREAT OFFER!! Studio with 320 sq ft | Price start 401,000 dirhams. offer 1% Monthly payment …
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 780 m²
€ 634,910
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE | Best offer | 0% Agent feeBest Hot Offer!!! The Sea Villas a one-of-…
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 379 m²
€ 92,944
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 695 m²
€ 135,124
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
Villa 5 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 340 m²
€ 981,643
Al Wasayef Real Estate offering 5 Bedrooms Villa, all masters room layout. w/ a unique archi…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 799 m² Number of floors 2
€ 612,839
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
Villa 4 room villain Al Hamriya, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Al Hamriya, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 773 m²
€ 662,131
The Ajmal Makan residential compound in Sharjah waterfronts is the first residential resort …

