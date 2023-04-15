Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Sharjah
19
Khor Fakkan
1
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 410,000
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 321 m²
€ 98,339
GREAT OFFER!! Studio with 320 sq ft | Price start 401,000 dirhams. offer 1% Monthly payment …
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 379 m²
€ 92,944
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 695 m²
€ 135,124
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…

