Realting.com
UAE
Sharjah Emirate
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Sharjah
19
Khor Fakkan
1
Apartment
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 558,383
MAG 318 Link Number: IDR-R-2362 Offer: Rent Category: Apartment Area: Business Bay Be…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
40 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 149,139
The Solo units are positioned at Aljada where is the most popular destination of Sharjah. Al…
2 room apartment
Khor Fakkan, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
€ 641,537
Cayman tower Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedrooms: 2 rooms. Bathrooms…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
15/25 Floor
€ 93,700
Super project at a luxury price in the UAE. He is in the emirate of Ajman, this is further t…
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 410,000
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
17/42 Floor
€ 475,558
AL Wehda Properties is delighted to advertise this contemporary two-bedroom apartment for sa…
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 134,879
reday to move one your luxury dream home in mirdif studio and 1..2..3 bedroom apar…
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
321 m²
€ 98,339
GREAT OFFER!! Studio with 320 sq ft | Price start 401,000 dirhams. offer 1% Monthly payment …
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
520 m²
€ 127,485
Super Hot Offer!!! Al Wasayef Real Estate is pleased to announce The Nest is amazing locatio…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
590 m²
€ 139,047
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in SHARJAH marketGREAT OFFEREasy 2 years paymen…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
858 m²
€ 151,554
Apartment in Aljada. We offering 1% monthly installment plan . I GREAT OFFER!!! 0% COMMISSIO…
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
379 m²
€ 92,944
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
695 m²
€ 135,124
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
654 m²
€ 128,232
Al Wasayef Brings best offer 1bedroom for all planing investing property in UAE.. from the…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
695 m²
€ 122,589
Perfect apartments fro you in Sharjah, newest community area, Aljada is the perfect home fo…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
679 m²
€ 131,936
Al Wasayef pleased to offer you the splendid off[plan project in Bur Dubai , Binghatti Avenu…
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 328 m²
€ 262,155
Al Wasayef Real Estate is thrilled to bring you Binghatti Avenue by Binghatti Developers in …
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
388 m²
€ 98,066
Cyan Beach Residence by Eagle Hills in Maryam Island is the latest addition to Sharjahs burg…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
668 m²
€ 131,936
Exclusive offer from Al Wasayef Real Estate Get your own 1bedroom Flat as low as 538k - wit…
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
394 m²
€ 102,753
Studio in Sharjah by installment plan! without any commission to be collected.Al Mamsha is a…
