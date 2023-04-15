Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 558,383
 MAG 318 Link Number: IDR-R-2362 Offer: Rent Category: Apartment Area: Business Bay Be…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 40 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 149,139
The Solo units are positioned at Aljada where is the most popular destination of Sharjah. Al…
2 room apartmentin Khor Fakkan, UAE
2 room apartment
Khor Fakkan, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 641,537
Cayman tower Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedrooms: 2 rooms. Bathrooms…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 100 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 93,700
Super project at a luxury price in the UAE. He is in the emirate of Ajman, this is further t…
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 410,000
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 17/42 Floor
€ 475,558
AL Wehda Properties is delighted to advertise this contemporary two-bedroom apartment for sa…
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 134,879
reday to move one your luxury dream home in mirdif studio and 1..2..3 bedroom apar…
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 321 m²
€ 98,339
GREAT OFFER!! Studio with 320 sq ft | Price start 401,000 dirhams. offer 1% Monthly payment …
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 520 m²
€ 127,485
Super Hot Offer!!! Al Wasayef Real Estate is pleased to announce The Nest is amazing locatio…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 590 m²
€ 139,047
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in SHARJAH marketGREAT OFFEREasy 2 years paymen…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 858 m²
€ 151,554
Apartment in Aljada. We offering 1% monthly installment plan . I GREAT OFFER!!! 0% COMMISSIO…
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 379 m²
€ 92,944
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 695 m²
€ 135,124
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 654 m²
€ 128,232
Al Wasayef Brings best offer 1bedroom for all planing investing property in UAE.. from the…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 695 m²
€ 122,589
Perfect apartments fro you in Sharjah, newest community area, Aljada is the perfect home fo…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 679 m²
€ 131,936
Al Wasayef pleased to offer you the splendid off[plan project in Bur Dubai , Binghatti Avenu…
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 328 m²
€ 262,155
Al Wasayef Real Estate is thrilled to bring you Binghatti Avenue by Binghatti Developers in …
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 388 m²
€ 98,066
Cyan Beach Residence by Eagle Hills in Maryam Island is the latest addition to Sharjahs burg…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 668 m²
€ 131,936
Exclusive offer from Al Wasayef Real Estate Get your own 1bedroom Flat as low as 538k - wit…
Apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 394 m²
€ 102,753
Studio in Sharjah by installment plan! without any commission to be collected.Al Mamsha is a…

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

