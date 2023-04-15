UAE
Sharjah
59
59
Khor Fakkan
1
1
102 properties total found
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 558,383
MAG 318 Link Number: IDR-R-2362 Offer: Rent Category: Apartment Area: Business Bay Be…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
40 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 149,139
The Solo units are positioned at Aljada where is the most popular destination of Sharjah. Al…
2 room apartment
Khor Fakkan, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
131 m²
€ 641,537
Cayman tower Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedrooms: 2 rooms. Bathrooms…
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
15/25 Floor
€ 93,700
Super project at a luxury price in the UAE. He is in the emirate of Ajman, this is further t…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
8 829 m²
€ 2,039,110
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath
6 474 m²
€ 1,562,623
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
4 145 m²
€ 902,211
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
3 540 m²
€ 902,211
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 bath
1 965 m²
€ 415,915
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 348 m²
€ 567,714
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 349 m²
€ 590,275
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 661 m²
€ 642,510
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
3 156 m²
€ 788,178
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
15 489 m²
€ 5,064,300
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
18 027 m²
€ 5,996,920
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 410,000
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
17/42 Floor
€ 475,558
AL Wehda Properties is delighted to advertise this contemporary two-bedroom apartment for sa…
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
7 bath
9 000 m²
€ 931,884
Al Hooshi modern villas consists of two adjacent villas built on one plot, each with its own…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,201,640
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 591 m²
€ 460,792
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,190,605
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,202,866
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
2 652 m²
€ 484,335
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 352 m²
€ 466,923
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
1 962 m²
€ 343,081
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath
6 054 m²
€ 1,210,468
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
3 153 m²
€ 605,479
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath
2 652 m²
€ 478,204
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
1 962 m²
€ 336,950
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath
2 691 m²
€ 524,553
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
