Residential properties for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Sharjah
59
Khor Fakkan
1
102 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 558,383
 MAG 318 Link Number: IDR-R-2362 Offer: Rent Category: Apartment Area: Business Bay Be…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 40 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 149,139
The Solo units are positioned at Aljada where is the most popular destination of Sharjah. Al…
2 room apartmentin Khor Fakkan, UAE
2 room apartment
Khor Fakkan, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 641,537
Cayman tower Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedrooms: 2 rooms. Bathrooms…
1 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
1 Number of rooms 100 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 93,700
Super project at a luxury price in the UAE. He is in the emirate of Ajman, this is further t…
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 8 829 m²
€ 2,039,110
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 5 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath 6 474 m²
€ 1,562,623
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 4 145 m²
€ 902,211
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 3 540 m²
€ 902,211
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 bath 1 965 m²
€ 415,915
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 348 m²
€ 567,714
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 349 m²
€ 590,275
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 661 m²
€ 642,510
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 3 156 m²
€ 788,178
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 15 489 m²
€ 5,064,300
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 18 027 m²
€ 5,996,920
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 410,000
2 room apartmentin Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 17/42 Floor
€ 475,558
AL Wehda Properties is delighted to advertise this contemporary two-bedroom apartment for sa…
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah, UAE
7 bath 9 000 m²
€ 931,884
Al Hooshi modern villas consists of two adjacent villas built on one plot, each with its own…
Villa 5 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 6 054 m²
€ 1,201,640
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 591 m²
€ 460,792
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 5 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 6 054 m²
€ 1,190,605
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Villa 5 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 6 054 m²
€ 1,202,866
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 2 652 m²
€ 484,335
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 352 m²
€ 466,923
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 1 962 m²
€ 343,081
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Villa 5 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 6 054 m²
€ 1,210,468
Robinia Forest Villa offers and prestigious, stylish and comfortable living experience. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 3 153 m²
€ 605,479
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 2 652 m²
€ 478,204
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 1 962 m²
€ 336,950
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…
3 room townhousein Sharjah Emirate, UAE
3 room townhouse
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 bath 2 691 m²
€ 524,553
Presenting Arada Robinia, a new-age residences present the green lifestyle within the forest…

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

