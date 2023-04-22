Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Ras al-Khaimah
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

Ras Al Khaimah
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 452 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 824,847
Is Located Al Hamra Village with houses belonging to a number of VVIPs. 50 minutes from Duba…
Villa 5 room villa in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 381 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,041,995
Al Hamra is a good residential and investment area, it has a golf club, it has the biggest m…
Villa 2 room villa in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 550 m²
€ 441,416
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir