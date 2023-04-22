Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Ras al-Khaimah
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

Ras Al Khaimah
3
Ras
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 246,585
Apartments by the sea on the island of Ras al-Khaimah Bay Residences is located on the pres…

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go