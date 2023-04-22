Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

1 room apartment in Ras, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 240,000
The Bay Residences is on the prestigious Hayat Island of the Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-…
1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 190,150
Ready-made apartments in the emirate of Ras Al Jaima with an installment payment for 5 years…
1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 246,585
Apartments by the sea on the island of Ras al-Khaimah Bay Residences is located on the pres…
Apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
153 m²
€ 245,381
A Luxurious, fully integrated community that offers the finest in waterfront living, Mina Al…
Apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
87 m²
€ 196,305
A Luxurious, fully integrated community that offers the finest in waterfront living, Mina Al…
2 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
3 bath 153 m²
€ 246,925
A Luxurious, fully integrated community that offers the finest in waterfront living, Mina Al…
1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 bath 8 m²
€ 197,540
A luxurious, fully integrated community that offers the best life on the waterfront, Mina Al…
1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 6 Floor
€ 145,000
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in Marina Apartments, block A, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khai…
3 room apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 room apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 Number of rooms 193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah Price - 380,000 Euro, e…

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

