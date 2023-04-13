Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in UAE

apartments
1928
houses
590
89 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 940,198
1 room apartmentin Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 248,807
Apartments by the sea on the island of Ras al-Khaimah Bay Residences is located on the pres…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/37 Floor
€ 813,000
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Abu Dhabi, UAE
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 bath 1 156 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 9,213,280
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi  Louvr…
Housein Dubai, UAE
House
Dubai, UAE
2 044 m²
€ 27,389,474
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta …
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 445,616
2 -SPAL APARTMENTS CREEK PALACE WITH THE TYPE TO THE OBSERVEDCreek Palace & nbsp; & mdash; n…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 196 m² Number of floors 1
€ 988,771
3 -SPAL APARTMENTS OF SAFA ONE IN THE DUBAISA CENTERDAMAC Properties & nbsp; presents a one-…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 552,315
2 -SPAL APARTMENTS OF SAFA ONE IN THE DUBAISA CENTERDAMAC Properties & nbsp; presents a one-…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 1,072,981
3 and mdash; GREATENS OF SPAL W RESIDENCES IN THE CENTER OF DUBAISW Residences and nbsp; & n…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 522,851
2 -SPAL APARTMENTS W RESIDENCES IN THE FOOD CENTERW Residences & nbsp; & ndash; located & nb…
1 room apartmentin Deira, UAE
1 room apartment
Deira, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 412,825
1 -SPAL APARTMENTS W RESIDENCES IN THE CENTER OF FOOD Residences and nbsp; & ndash; located …
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 323,558
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
Villa Villain Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,642
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m²
€ 453,785
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Valley & nbsp; & mdash…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 305,989
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Tal & nbsp; and mdash;…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 439 m²
€ 1,150,936
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,150,936
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,319,188
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 460 m²
€ 1,126,092
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
3 room apartmentin Al Lisaili, UAE
3 room apartment
Al Lisaili, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 214 m² Number of floors 1
€ 817,272
3 -SPAL APARTMENTS IN MBL RESIDENCE WITH THE VIEW OF DUBA MARINMBL Residence & nbsp; & ndash…
2 room apartmentin Al Lisaili, UAE
2 room apartment
Al Lisaili, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 451,925
2 -SPAL APARTMENTS IN MBL RESIDENCE WITH THE VIEW OF DUBA MARINMBL Residence & nbsp; & ndash…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 262,472
1 -SPAL APARTMENTS IN MBL RESIDENCE WITH THE VIEW OF DUBA MARINMBL Residence & nbsp; & ndash…
1 room studio apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 155,810
STUDIO IN MAG CITY & mdash; DUBA DUBAMAG CITY & nbsp; & mdash; top-level residential complex…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 425 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,377,110
DOS STAN APARTMENTS WITH 4 PAGANI IN THE FOOD CENTER The project and nbsp; DaVinci Tower & n…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 405 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,642,005
DOS STAN APARTMENTS WITH 3 PAGANI IN THE FOOD CENTER The project and nbsp; DaVinci Tower & n…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 264 m²
€ 3,520,373
4 -SPAL APARTMENTS WITH PAGANI INTERICES IN THE FOOD CENTERThe project & nbsp; DaVinci Tower…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 2,819,764
3-SPAL APARTMENTS WITH PAGANI INTERCENTRUMS IN FOOD CENTER The project & nbsp; DaVinci Tower…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 184 m²
€ 2,000,324
2-SPAL APARTMENTS WITH PAGANI INTERIORS IN THE FOOD CENTERThe project & nbsp; DaVinci Tower …
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m²
€ 619,222
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 285,872

Regions with properties for sale

Dubai
Sharjah Emirate
Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Abu Dhabi
Ras al-Khaimah
Ajman Emirate
Ajman
Deira
Ras
Al Lisaili
The Centro
Umm al-Quwain
Falcon City of Wonders
Khor Fakkan

Properties features in UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir