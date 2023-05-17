Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Mansions for sale in UAE

3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 653 m²
€ 726,815
Introducing Palace Residences, This 5-star waterside residence is located in the prime spot …
4 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 306 m²
€ 4,008,921
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
€ 554,472
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
€ 323,033
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 718 m²
€ 1,389,842
Presenting the Riviera Reve by Azizi Developments. A brand-new development that offers beach…
2 room apartment in UAE, UAE
2 room apartment
UAE, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 1,043,613
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 955 m²
€ 1,014,283
Safa One De Grisogono Tower. The twin high-rise development presents access to a luxury life…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
€ 458,781
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 072 m²
€ 288,220
Presenting Just Cavalli Villas, a luxury designed that offers 3-bedroom Villas located at Da…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
€ 288,751
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 72
€ 450,400
Safa Two futuristic residential complex with designer finishes, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE Th…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
€ 340,243

