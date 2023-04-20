Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. Khor Fakkan
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Khor Fakkan, UAE

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Khor Fakkan, UAE
2 room apartment
Khor Fakkan, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 650,421
Cayman tower Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedrooms: 2 rooms. Bathrooms…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir