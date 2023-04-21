Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in UAE

7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
12 Number of rooms 3 069 m²
€ 82,180,500
2 room house in UAE, UAE
2 room house
UAE, UAE
4 Number of rooms 229 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 678,500
One of the leading investment companies, Dubai Investments, has disclosed the details of its…
5 room house in Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 234 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 628,000
A modern and cozy five-bedroom townhouse and a separate maid room built by DAMAC Properties …
6 room house in Dubai, UAE
6 room house
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 913 m² Number of floors 2
€ 7,545,721
If you want to become part of the most luxurious indoor community in Dubai, then this house …
4 room house in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
4 room house
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
5 Number of rooms 455 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,640,000
3 room house in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
3 room house
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
4 Number of rooms 239 m² Number of floors 3
€ 517,920
2 room house in Dubai, UAE
2 room house
Dubai, UAE
335 m²
€ 1,008,000
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 1 114 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,893,300
Dubai is known throughout the world for its luxurious real estate, hospitality and rich life…
5 room house in Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 570 m²
€ 875,000
Two closed districts of Tilal Al Furjan offer villas with a view of the huge Al - Furjan, wh…
4 room house in Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 463 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 2,290,000
4 room house in Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 383 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,105,000
We are pleased to present you a new project at Arabian Ranches III - an exciting residential…
5 room house in Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 272 m² Number of floors 2
€ 517,255
Damac Properties Lagoons Townhouses is a new architectural masterpiece that is a neighborhoo…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 915 m²
€ 742,361
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 9 567 m²
€ 6,418,069
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 8 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,475,937
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 180 m²
€ 720,016
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 5 150 m²
€ 881,150
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 6 600 m²
€ 2,852,503
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 760 m²
€ 744,595
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom …
Villa 5 room villa in Qatah, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Qatah, UAE
5 Number of rooms 7 bath 10 000 m²
€ 695,184
Best Villa offer!! Spacious Villa in Sharjah, 10% down payment without Agent fee or service …
Villa 2 room villa in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 2 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
2 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 504 m²
€ 260,695
Hot Deal!! New launch 2bedroom villa in Nasma Residence with No Service Charge for Life- Pr…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 339 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 633,117
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
Villa 4 room villa in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 799 m² Number of floors 2
€ 620,455
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 705 m²
€ 1,613,828
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 700 m²
€ 1,166,922
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you eve…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 237 m²
€ 1,300,484
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
3 room house in Dubai, UAE
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
€ 638,477
We are pleased to present this elite quarter of the Arab ranches III. This is a place wh…
4 room house in Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
€ 6,054,693
Excellent connection with popular places in the city, being in one of the most popular areas…
6 room house in Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 room house
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 740 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale a luxury villa in Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are pleased…
3 room house in Dubai, UAE
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
We are pleased to present this spacious, bright villa for purchase. 2 beds + study BUA: 169…

