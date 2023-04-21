Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in UAE

villas
256
townhouses
110
duplexes
3
14 properties total found
House in Dubai, UAE
House
Dubai, UAE
2 044 m²
€ 27,462,849
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta …
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,425
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
Villa Villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 138,010
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 206 m²
€ 455,000
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Valley & nbsp; & mdash…
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m² Number of floors 2
€ 306,808
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia & nbsp; at & nbsp; The & nbsp; Tal & nbsp; and mdash;…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 439 m²
€ 1,154,019
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,154,019
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,322,722
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 460 m²
€ 1,129,109
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
Villa 6 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 445 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,173,374
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 423,477
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 675 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,813,257
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 311 m² Number of floors 3
€ 639,666
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 211 m² Number of floors 2
€ 433,394
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…

