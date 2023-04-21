Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dubai
  4. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai
120
Falcon City of Wonders
5
Deira
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 915 m²
€ 742,361
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir