Villas for sale in Dubai, UAE

Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 518 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Set in Dubai, FIVE Palm Beach Villa - Three Floors, Private Pool, Jacuzzi offers a patio wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Palm Jumeirah is one of best areas with sea view villas in Dubai. Interested tenants and buy…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 503 m²
€ 1,373,858
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 245 m²
€ 10,491,278
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 1 914 m²
€ 471,734
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing Spacious Fully Furnished 3 bedroom with Fully u…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 19 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 621,527
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 16 564 m²
€ 12,935,451
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this Profound extravagance, charm, and comfort 5 Bed…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 5 684 m²
€ 2,110,390
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 4 983 m²
€ 1,911,765
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 551,433
>> 水晶环礁湖的主项目 >> 轻松吸引人的付款方式 >> 银行贷款0利息 > Payment Plan Nearby Locat…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 769,672
>> 完美的投资 >> 100%永久产权 >> 您的每一步都是最好的地中海式生活风格 > Payment Plan Nearb…
Villa 6 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 4 573 m²
€ 1,558,213
>> 位于Damac威尼斯区第5排 >> 独特的海滩别墅 >> 高回报的投资 > Payment Plan Nearby Location…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
15 Number of rooms 9 bath 784 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 5,255,571
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 769,672
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 6 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 10 992 m²
€ 1,536,861
Venice Luxury Standalone Villas is the latest and most anticipated launch of Damac Lagoons, …
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 551,433
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 9 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 9 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 14 862 m²
€ 6,910,163
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 7 285 m²
€ 2,764,363
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 7 862 m²
€ 3,688,466
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 7 952 m²
€ 4,015,906
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 10 028 m²
€ 4,911,208
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 6 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 14 605 m²
€ 9,564,246
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 12 380 m²
€ 6,626,583
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 7 844 m²
€ 4,324,519
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 8 439 m²
€ 5,657,028
Sobha Hartland 2 is a luxury sanctuary designed to incorporate natural areas into daily life…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 8 491 m²
€ 5,691,880
Sobha Hartland 2 is a luxury sanctuary designed to incorporate natural areas into daily life…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
Number of floors 3
€ 8,500,171
Start of sales of luxury residences by installments for a year at the Raffles Hotel in Palma…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 8 413 m²
€ 5,639,994
Sobha Hartland 2 is a luxury sanctuary designed to incorporate natural areas into daily life…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 8 156 m²
€ 3,029,031
Alaya Gardens at Tilal Al Ghaf is a newly added residential living spaces within the communi…
Villa 6 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 9 530 m²
€ 4,096,640
Alaya Gardens at Tilal Al Ghaf is a newly added residential living spaces within the communi…

