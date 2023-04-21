UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Dubai
Villas
Villas for sale in Dubai, UAE
Dubai
120
Falcon City of Wonders
5
Deira
1
Villa
Clear all
171 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
518 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Set in Dubai, FIVE Palm Beach Villa - Three Floors, Private Pool, Jacuzzi offers a patio wit…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Palm Jumeirah is one of best areas with sea view villas in Dubai. Interested tenants and buy…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
503 m²
€ 1,373,858
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 245 m²
€ 10,491,278
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
1 914 m²
€ 471,734
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing Spacious Fully Furnished 3 bedroom with Fully u…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
19 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 621,527
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
16 564 m²
€ 12,935,451
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this Profound extravagance, charm, and comfort 5 Bed…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
5 684 m²
€ 2,110,390
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
4 983 m²
€ 1,911,765
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
2 282 m²
€ 551,433
>> 水晶环礁湖的主项目 >> 轻松吸引人的付款方式 >> 银行贷款0利息 > Payment Plan Nearby Locat…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 397 m²
€ 769,672
>> 完美的投资 >> 100%永久产权 >> 您的每一步都是最好的地中海式生活风格 > Payment Plan Nearb…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
4 573 m²
€ 1,558,213
>> 位于Damac威尼斯区第5排 >> 独特的海滩别墅 >> 高回报的投资 > Payment Plan Nearby Location…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
15 Number of rooms
9 bath
784 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 5,255,571
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 397 m²
€ 769,672
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
10 992 m²
€ 1,536,861
Venice Luxury Standalone Villas is the latest and most anticipated launch of Damac Lagoons, …
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
2 282 m²
€ 551,433
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 9 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
14 862 m²
€ 6,910,163
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
7 285 m²
€ 2,764,363
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
7 862 m²
€ 3,688,466
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
7 952 m²
€ 4,015,906
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
10 028 m²
€ 4,911,208
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
14 605 m²
€ 9,564,246
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
12 380 m²
€ 6,626,583
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
7 844 m²
€ 4,324,519
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
8 439 m²
€ 5,657,028
Sobha Hartland 2 is a luxury sanctuary designed to incorporate natural areas into daily life…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
8 491 m²
€ 5,691,880
Sobha Hartland 2 is a luxury sanctuary designed to incorporate natural areas into daily life…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
Number of floors 3
€ 8,500,171
Start of sales of luxury residences by installments for a year at the Raffles Hotel in Palma…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
8 413 m²
€ 5,639,994
Sobha Hartland 2 is a luxury sanctuary designed to incorporate natural areas into daily life…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
8 156 m²
€ 3,029,031
Alaya Gardens at Tilal Al Ghaf is a newly added residential living spaces within the communi…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
9 530 m²
€ 4,096,640
Alaya Gardens at Tilal Al Ghaf is a newly added residential living spaces within the communi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
