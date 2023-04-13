UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Dubai
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Dubai, UAE
Dubai
99
Townhouse
Clear all
137 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 286 m²
€ 537,066
Marbella is in Dubai’s renowned DAMAC Lagoons where water elements are unavoidable and where…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 315 m²
€ 532,361
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 262 m²
€ 710,145
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
951 m²
€ 152,775
Verdana Residences at Dubai Investment Park are surprisingly affordable homes in Dubai, wher…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
2 835 m²
€ 481,972
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 088 m²
€ 517,752
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 551 m²
€ 419,884
Presenting Verdana 2 at Dubai Investments Park that features 4 bedroom townhouses. This uniq…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
257 m²
€ 841,108
Senses – is a collection of townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms ranging in size from 257 m2. All lo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
2 261 m²
€ 347,149
Damac Properties’ most recent release Camelia Townhouses at Damac Hills 2 adds to the excite…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
1 924 m²
€ 327,340
Damac Properties’ most recent release Camelia Townhouses at Damac Hills 2 adds to the excite…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
1 559 m²
€ 568,264
Elite Estates is delighted to present you this brand new 3 Bedroom plus Maids townhouse in t…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 400 m²
€ 1,156,338
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 179 m²
€ 396,176
ELORA at the Valley is the newest project release by EMAAR Properties. A stunning new phase …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
2 603 m²
€ 519,981
ELORA at the Valley is the newest project release by EMAAR Properties. A stunning new phase …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
532 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,930,457
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
371 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,318,494
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
294 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 991,144
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
4 851 m²
€ 1,463,324
We are delighted to present the Opal Gardens villas by Meydan. The most eagerly awaited laun…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
212 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 581,353
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 482 m²
€ 644,033
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 378 m²
€ 648,985
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 378 m²
€ 637,100
Welcome to the Malta cluster in Lagoons by Damac. Offering you a fantastic collection of 5 a…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 482 m²
€ 702,469
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 194 m²
€ 1,208,088
The Legends is a luxury design townhouses and villas located at Damac Hills, Dubai. The proj…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 166 m²
€ 815,874
The Legends is a luxury design townhouses and villas located at Damac Hills, Dubai. The proj…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
3 997 m²
€ 1,312,332
Jouri Hills is part of the exclusive Jumeirah Golf Estates, a world-class residential golf d…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 194 m²
€ 1,212,793
The Legends is a luxury design townhouses and villas located at Damac Hills, Dubai. The proj…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 166 m²
€ 822,560
The Legends is a luxury design townhouses and villas located at Damac Hills, Dubai. The proj…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
3 160 m²
€ 990,191
Jouri Hills is part of the exclusive Jumeirah Golf Estates, a world-class residential golf d…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 074 m²
€ 433,317
Live at the Center of Modern Conveniences & Entertainment at Portofino by DAMAC Lagoons. Liv…
