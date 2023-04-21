UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Dubai
Pool Residential properties for sale in Dubai, UAE
147 properties total found
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
12 Number of rooms
3 069 m²
€ 82,180,500
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
148 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 300,000
This apartment is in Aryan with a landscape pool and a jacuzzi, this residence offers luxury…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
5/65 Floor
€ 275,000
Sobha One — a luxurious multifunctional mega complex from Sobha Realty, which was presented …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 289,000
Inspired by its incomparable location overlooking the cult horizon of Dubai and flickering, …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
17/52 Floor
€ 321,000
One of Dubai's leading developers, Deyaar, has announced the launch of a seafront brand proj…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
9/15 Floor
€ 328,000
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
6 Floor
€ 396,000
From the windows - panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the Creek Marina promenade. Luxuri…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m²
36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms
234 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 628,000
A modern and cozy five-bedroom townhouse and a separate maid room built by DAMAC Properties …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
992 m²
Number of floors 52
€ 630,000
Peninsula is thought out to the smallest detail and strategically located in the heart of Bu…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 115,937
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive apartments of The Community …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/25 Floor
€ 322,000
Exclusive Park Field Apartments in The Dubai Hills Estate. Project Details: Cost: 322 000 …
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
556 m²
74/83 Floor
€ 7,099,000
Project Details: Cost: 7 099 000 EUR Area: 556 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Payment Plan:…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
73 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 403,000
Amenities and Services: Gym; Covered parking; Gourmet restaurants and cafes; Central Pod…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
165 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 260,000
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Lagoon-style s…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 65
€ 441,000
Amenities and Services: Free parking and parking services; Speed elevators; Equipped gym;…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
15/27 Floor
€ 408,400
Amenities and Services: Pool; Outdoor gym; Men's and women's steam rooms and saunas; Gam…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 650,000
Amenities and Services: Marina for yachts at 192 berths and yacht club; Gourmet restaurant…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
204 m²
48/59 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Amenities and Services: Private Beach and Beach Club Access Infinity pool Panoramic eleva…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
62 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 196,000
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Swimming pool …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
141 m²
€ 2,000,000
Amenities and Services: Infinity pool; Restaurants and cafe bars; Gym; SPA and sauna; S…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
134 m²
42/52 Floor
€ 993,000
Blue Collection Real Estate presents the exclusive Peninsula apartment with two bedrooms in …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
102 m²
48/59 Floor
€ 1,010,000
Amenities and Services: Private Beach and Beach Club Access Shopping Center AL Nakheel Mal…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
1 165 m²
Number of floors 70
€ 16,700,000
Amenities and Services: Luxury accommodation at the level of a bird's flight Panoramic ele…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
364 m²
€ 4,500,000
Amenities and Services: Infinity pool; Restaurants and cafe bars; Gym; SPA and sauna Ga…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
237 m²
€ 2,700,000
Amenities and Services: Infinity pool; Restaurants and cafe bars; Gym; SPA and sauna; G…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
77 m²
12/14 Floor
€ 571,800
Amenities and Services: Al Safa Park; Lake for boating; Tennis court and field track; 24…
