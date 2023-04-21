UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Dubai, UAE
190 properties total found
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
729 m²
€ 4,337,200
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
12 Number of rooms
3 069 m²
€ 82,180,500
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 861,783
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 387,179
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
Number of floors 50
€ 548,262
High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE We offe…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 289,000
Inspired by its incomparable location overlooking the cult horizon of Dubai and flickering, …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
Number of floors 42
€ 774,046
New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
17/52 Floor
€ 321,000
One of Dubai's leading developers, Deyaar, has announced the launch of a seafront brand proj…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
€ 550,000
Canal Heights (Luxury apartments by de GRISOGONO in Business Bay) Chic Tower has redefine…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 835,632
DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli (Super-luxury seafront apartments in Dubai Harbour) Escape to a lu…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
295 m²
€ 3,372,196
Five palm Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Palma Jumeirah Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
332 m²
€ 1,611,162
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex Area: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 View: view of the marina Balcon…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m²
36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
67 m²
€ 437,700
DG1 Living — DarGlobal's 20-story premium complex, which will be located along the Dubai Wat…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 500,753
Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Duba…
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
8 750 m²
€ 8,425,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located i…
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
5 300 m²
€ 5,362,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
4 300 m²
€ 4,213,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in…
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
1 022 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 7,508,965
German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE Modern and …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
57 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 399,902
Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Duba…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
372 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,506,697
Floating villas with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and Jacuzzis, The World Islands, …
7 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms
2 015 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 32,176,025
Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE The projec…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
€ 736,800
New project from the developer DAMAC in partnership with the world famous brand Cavalli. E…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
Number of floors 38
€ 369,603
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
187 m²
Number of floors 47
€ 1,448,488
New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 50…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath
115 m²
€ 547,045
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath
70 m²
€ 337,345
