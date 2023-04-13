UAE
New buildings
Penthouses for sale in Dubai, UAE
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dubai, UAE
Number of floors 50
€ 411,916
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
1 486 m²
€ 19,779,900
SIX SENSES BEREGAL VILLA FROM SELECT GROUPSix Senses The Palm & nbsp; & mdash; This is a uni…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
464 m²
€ 6,684,071
UNKNOWN SIX SENSES FOR THE LAGUANS BY SELECT GROUPSix Senses The Palm & nbsp; & mdash; This …
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
641 m²
€ 11,263,897
4 -SPAL KOROLEVAUS SIX SENSES ON THE SEA BERSix Senses The Palm & nbsp; & mdash; This is a u…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
362 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 5,446,280
Six Senses The Palm & nbsp; & mdash; This is a unique architectural masterpiece that will be…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
306 m²
€ 3,960,931
Six senses The palm tree & nbsp; & mdash; This is a unique architectural masterpiece that be…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
176 m²
€ 2,327,047
Six senses The palm tree & nbsp; & mdash; This is a unique architectural masterpiece that be…
