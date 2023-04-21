UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in UAE
New houses in UAE
All new buildings in UAE
393
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in UAE
Residential
Apartment in UAE
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in UAE
Villa
Townhouse
Land in UAE
Luxury Properties in UAE
Find an Agent in UAE
Real estate agencies in UAE
Agents in UAE
Commercial
All commercial properties in UAE
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in UAE
Find an Agent in UAE
Real estate agencies in UAE
Agents in UAE
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in UAE
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Dubai
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Dubai, UAE
Dubai
1076
Falcon City of Wonders
9
Deira
7
Al Lisaili
2
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
5/65 Floor
€ 275,000
Sobha One — a luxurious multifunctional mega complex from Sobha Realty, which was presented …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
17/52 Floor
€ 321,000
One of Dubai's leading developers, Deyaar, has announced the launch of a seafront brand proj…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
20/33 Floor
€ 443,057
810.41sqft. 2 Bedroom Apartment-Ensuite Masterbedroom-Bedroom with Balcony-Bathrooms-Open-Ki…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
992 m²
Number of floors 52
€ 630,000
Peninsula is thought out to the smallest detail and strategically located in the heart of Bu…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
7/21 Floor
€ 770,703
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
66 m²
9/21 Floor
€ 460,843
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
3/21 Floor
€ 312,840
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
350 m²
27/29 Floor
€ 2,185,806
RISE WITH A NEW SKYLINETrue to its elevated physical form, The Highbury marks a new era of e…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
11/12 Floor
€ 535,395
Berkeley Place is an architectural triumph that holds within its soaring splendor an excepti…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
2/12 Floor
€ 435,584
Berkeley Place is an architectural triumph that holds within its soaring splendor an excepti…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
Number of floors 38
€ 369,603
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
20/37 Floor
€ 448,270
Upper House brings new vibrancy to a bourgeoning location. The development will accommodater…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
80/80 Floor
€ 640,133
The Index is one of the first towers in the region to intelligently embrace its climatic sur…
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
485 m²
38/40 Floor
€ 1,493,644
Habita Dubai is pleased to offer you this sumptuous fully furnished 5 BR Duplex penthouse in…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
7 m²
26/55 Floor
€ 1,047,928
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
167 m²
50/50 Floor
€ 1,634,767
The Sky Collection series is known for its premium quality finishe and design, Italian marbl…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
144 m²
52/56 Floor
€ 1,299,430
The developer of the project Opera Grant is Emaar Properties and it is designed by DP Archit…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
37 m²
11/11 Floor
€ 264,037
This is spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a nice living-room. You can enjoy to health and fi…
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
1 200 m²
17/19 Floor
€ 16,711,303
HABITA is delighted to present this outstanding, ultra-luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in Duba…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
4/20 Floor
€ 398,870
HABITA is happy to present this luxurious 3-bedroom apartment in Binghatti Creek.The apartme…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
90 m²
12/38 Floor
€ 645,950
HABITA International is proud to present The best of Miami is now in Dubai. Immerse yoursel…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
11/39 Floor
€ 248,953
Gold Crest Views 2 is a residential building with a 39-story high-rise tower that stands 146…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 146,800
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 706,000
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
26/40 Floor
€ 146,995
Gold crest Executive is located in JLT Cluster, it has a lake view and is few minutes work t…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
17/24 Floor
€ 897,421
We are happy to offer you the opportunity to own the coziest one-bedroom crib in the heart o…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
40/30 Floor
€ 473,759
Burj Crown enjoys a prestigious location on the trend-setting SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Boul…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 300 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 513,837
An outstanding apartment by EMAAR is set at the Creek Harbour, perfectly positioned for the …
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
10/45 Floor
€ 766,435
Ideal place to move in with their kids. International schools available with lots of amenities
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
193 m²
45/45 Floor
€ 1,129,324
Ideal place for family to move in with their kids. International schools available with lots…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Dubai, UAE
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map