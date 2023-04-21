Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dubai

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai
1076
Falcon City of Wonders
9
Deira
7
Al Lisaili
2
48 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/65 Floor
€ 275,000
Sobha One — a luxurious multifunctional mega complex from Sobha Realty, which was presented …
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 72 m² 17/52 Floor
€ 321,000
One of Dubai's leading developers, Deyaar, has announced the launch of a seafront brand proj…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 20/33 Floor
€ 443,057
810.41sqft. 2 Bedroom Apartment-Ensuite Masterbedroom-Bedroom with Balcony-Bathrooms-Open-Ki…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
992 m² Number of floors 52
€ 630,000
Peninsula is thought out to the smallest detail and strategically located in the heart of Bu…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 7/21 Floor
€ 770,703
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m² 9/21 Floor
€ 460,843
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 3/21 Floor
€ 312,840
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
4 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 350 m² 27/29 Floor
€ 2,185,806
RISE WITH A NEW SKYLINETrue to its elevated physical form, The Highbury marks a new era of e…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 535,395
Berkeley Place is an architectural triumph that holds within its soaring splendor an excepti…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 435,584
Berkeley Place is an architectural triumph that holds within its soaring splendor an excepti…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 38
€ 369,603
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² 20/37 Floor
€ 448,270
Upper House brings new vibrancy to a bourgeoning location. The development will accommodater…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m² 80/80 Floor
€ 640,133
The Index is one of the first towers in the region to intelligently embrace its climatic sur…
5 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 485 m² 38/40 Floor
€ 1,493,644
Habita Dubai is pleased to offer you this sumptuous fully furnished 5 BR Duplex penthouse in…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 7 m² 26/55 Floor
€ 1,047,928
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 167 m² 50/50 Floor
€ 1,634,767
The Sky Collection series is known for its premium quality finishe and design, Italian marbl…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m² 52/56 Floor
€ 1,299,430
The developer of the project Opera Grant is Emaar Properties and it is designed by DP Archit…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 37 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 264,037
This is spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a nice living-room. You can enjoy to health and fi…
4 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 1 200 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 16,711,303
HABITA is delighted to present this outstanding, ultra-luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in Duba…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 398,870
HABITA is happy to present this luxurious 3-bedroom apartment in Binghatti Creek.The apartme…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 90 m² 12/38 Floor
€ 645,950
HABITA International is proud to present The best of Miami is now in Dubai. Immerse yoursel…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 11/39 Floor
€ 248,953
Gold Crest Views 2 is a residential building with a 39-story high-rise tower that stands 146…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 39 m² Number of floors 12
€ 146,800
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
5 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 706,000
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 26/40 Floor
€ 146,995
Gold crest Executive is located in JLT Cluster, it has a lake view and is few minutes work t…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 17/24 Floor
€ 897,421
We are happy to offer you the opportunity to own the coziest one-bedroom crib in the heart o…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 40/30 Floor
€ 473,759
Burj Crown enjoys a prestigious location on the trend-setting SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Boul…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 300 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 513,837
An outstanding apartment by EMAAR is set at the Creek Harbour, perfectly positioned for the …
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 10/45 Floor
€ 766,435
Ideal place to move in with their kids. International schools available with lots of amenities
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 193 m² 45/45 Floor
€ 1,129,324
Ideal place for family to move in with their kids. International schools available with lots…

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir