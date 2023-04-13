Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dubai
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai
273
The Centro
3
Al Lisaili
1
Deira
1
House To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
3 room housein Dubai, UAE
VIP
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 729 m²
€ 4,337,200
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
5 room housein Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 8 750 m²
€ 8,425,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located i…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 581,353
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 323,558
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
Villa Villain Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,642
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 439 m²
€ 1,150,936
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,150,936
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,319,188
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 460 m²
€ 1,126,092
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 445 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,170,239
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 422,345
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
Townhouse 7 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 675 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,808,412
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 311 m² Number of floors 3
€ 637,957
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
4 room housein Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 463 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 2,290,000
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 703 m²
€ 1,180,308
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai marketHandover will be in Jul 202150% D…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 705 m²
€ 1,609,398
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 700 m²
€ 1,163,718
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you eve…
4 room housein Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
€ 6,054,693
Excellent connection with popular places in the city, being in one of the most popular areas…
3 room housein Dubai, UAE
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
€ 993,777
Bluewaters is a destination with a pioneering spirit, mixing the island, shore that lives w…

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir